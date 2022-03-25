Space DC-DC Converter Market Emerging Trends, Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research & Top Leading player

Emergen Research Logo

Rising development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence study on the Space DC-DC Converter market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the market size, share, and status of the Space DC-DC Converter market for the forecast period, 2021 - 2028

space DC-DC converter market size reached USD 32.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving global space DC-DC converter market revenue growth are increasing deployment of small satellites and increasing miniaturization of space DC-DC converters. Development of thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters is expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

For space design applications, thick-film hybrid DC-DC converters provide unique size, weight, efficiency, and cost savings. Because these are available in various power levels, output voltage/current rates, built-in functional capabilities, and form factor combinations, these are suitable building block modules that match the commercial equivalents' brick design. With thorough design analyses and validation record-keeping, next-generation hybrid bricks provide design solutions with significant cost savings and decreased design time.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Space DC-DC Converter market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The global Space DC-DC Converter market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

STMicroelectronics N.V., Astronics Corporation, AJ's Power Source, Inc. (AJPS), Thales Group, Vicor Corporation, Airbus Group SE, Texas Instruments Incorporated, SynQor, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Renesas Electronics Corporation

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Space DC-DC Converter market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global space DC-DC converter on the basis of platform, type, form factor, application, input voltage, output voltage, output power, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Capsules & Cargos

Rovers & Spacecraft Landers

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Enclosed

Chassis Mount

Discrete

Brick

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electric Power Subsystem

Attitude & Orbital Control System

Command & Data Handling System

Surface Mobility & Navigation Systems

Environmental Monitoring Systems

Power Conditioning Unit

Satellite Thermal Power Box

Others

Input Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

<12V

12-40V

40-75V

>75V

Output Voltage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

3V

5V

12V

15V

24V

28V

Output Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

<20 W

20–40 W

40–100 W

>100 W

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition, the competitive dynamics of the Space DC-DC Converter market are evaluated in detail during the study. Current and future trends shaping the progress of the industry are evaluated during the study, which offers a review of the major technology trends expected to dominate the during the forecast period, The assessment report not only identifies but also anticipates and satisfies business owners’ questions pertaining to the dramatic shift in customer preferences, spending power and consumer demands worldwide. Along with this, import and export status, demand and supply, distribution channel, cost structure, gross margin and profits generated across different segments are thoroughly examined.

The global Space DC-DC Converter market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

