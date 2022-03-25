Global Renewable Energy Market SWOT Analysis including key players: ACCIONA, EDF Renewables, Enel Spa
Renewable energy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights have published an erudite market analysis titled as Renewable Energy market. The study provides penetrative insights into widespread aspects of the business. These further are determined as significant factors used to propel market growth. Additionally, the report also includes crucial factors, identified as market restraints. Primary and secondary research techniques have been used by analysts to present accurate data information. The global Renewable Energy market is estimated to grow at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030. The report also focuses on the present scenarios and offers information on historical records to understand the existing and futuristic scope of the Renewable Energy sector.
Renewable energy has gained high importance from over the last ten years due to increased awareness about global warming and depletion of fossil fuels. Renewable energy industry stakeholders are heavily investing in renewable energy, which can eventually help to integrate variable renewables such as wind and solar into the electric grid. Industry players are looking forward to commercialize emerging technologies such as green hydrogen, advanced batteries, and other forms of long-duration storage to capitalise on the potential opportunity in the global renewable energy market. These technologies provide zero-carbon electricity and longer-term seasonal electricity storage, ease grid congestion, boost reliability and facilitate integration of solar and wind.
Some of the key players operating in the global renewable energy market are:
• ABB
• ACCIONA
• Adani Group
• Brookfield Renewable Corporation
• EDF Renewables
• Enel Spa
• GE Renewable Energy
• Iberdrola, S.A.
• Innergex
• Invenergy
• Ørsted A/S
• Royal Dutch Shell plc
• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
• Tata Power
• Vestas Wind Systems A/S
• Other Market Participants
Global Renewable Energy Market:
By Offering
o Solutions
o Services
By Type
o Solar Energy
o Wind Energy
o Hydroelectric Energy
o Biomass and Biogas
o Tidal and Wave Energy
o Others
By End Users
o Residential
o Commercial & Industrial
o Utilities
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
