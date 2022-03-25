Renewable Energy Trading Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story | NEXTRA, Power Ledger, Power2Peer, TRAFIGURA,WePower
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, global renewable energy trading market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
Market definition covered in the large scale Renewable Energy Trading Market report explores the market drivers which indicate the factors causing rise in the market growth & market restraints which indicate the factors causing fall in the market growth. This report also studies consumption of market, key players involved, sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region. The business report helps customers or other market participants to be aware of the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. The excellence and transparency continued in this Renewable Energy Trading marketing report makes gain the trust and reliance of member companies and customers.
The global Renewable Energy Trading market research study for systematically analyzing the market has recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its database. The global Renewable Energy Trading market is a detailed analysis of different parameters including profit margin, market size, shares, and growth rate. It offers several approaches for competing in the market space. Additionally, it offers some online and offline activities for increasing the performance of the companies. Furthermore, it consists of different methodologies for identifying the customers and potential customers. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed to study about different verticals of market. Additionally, it offers regional analysis based on developing and developed countries as per the demanding structure of the Renewable Energy Trading market. A detailed outline of the Renewable Energy Trading industries has been provided by profiling the leading key players.
The top-level companies profiled in this research report includes: BKW, EnHelix, GMR Group, Hitachi ABB Power Grids+Pioneer Solutions LLC, Indian Energy Exchange, LevelTen Energy, NEXTRA, Power Ledger, Power2Peer, TRAFIGURA, WePower, Other Market Participants
Renewable energy industry is experiencing digital transformation over the last few years. Energy trading platforms are enabling their participants to take an active role in the management of their local energy systems, allowing customers to regulate their energy use in accordance with their preferences and sustainability goals, without relying on third-party actions to absorb marginal trade advantages. Blockchain technology, which is used to store data on a digital ledger, is a potential new and enabling technology for renewable energy trading platforms that improves data security, transparency, and traceability.
Due to transparency, real-time decision-making is possible, reducing knowledge asymmetry between producers and customers. In addition, incorporating smart contracts into these systems has enabled the ability to automate data gathering, energy exchanges, and price settlements, lowering transaction costs and allowing for decentralized coordination among participants. The advantages of blockchain-enabled systems showcases strong potential for application across trading platforms for renewable energy certificates (RECs). For instance, The Energy Web Foundation (EWF), which runs an open-source blockchain network for the energy industry, has partnered with PTT, a Thai energy giant, to establish a blockchain-based REC trading platform, to comply with the International REC Standard. Blockchain technology delivers more strong traceability capabilities and its further integration into renewable trading platforms is anticipated to spur growth in the global renewable energy trading market over the forecast period.
What are the key features report offers?
1. It offers several ways for exploring the market growth opportunities.
2. It represents the various statistics of financial terms in the businesses.
3. It provides insights into factors affecting the growth of the Renewable Energy Trading market.
4. Furthermore, it gives massive data of historical records, existing statistics, and futuristic developments.
5. It offers the country level regional analysis of the market in terms of size and scope for the Renewable Energy Trading market.
6. It provides the strategic planning methodologies for the Renewable Energy Trading industries.
7. It tracks and analyzes the competitive landscape at the domestic and global platforms.
The report also looks at the influential factors that are affecting the development of the global Renewable Energy Trading market. This statistical report also offers various internal and external driving as well as restraining factors for this research report.
Global Renewable Energy Trading Market
Renewable Energy Trading Market : By Component
• Products and Solutions
• Services
Renewable Energy Trading Market : By Organization Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium Enterprises
Renewable Energy Trading Market : By Energy Type
• Solar
• Wind
• Power Storage and Geo
• Battery
• Green hydrogen
• Others
Renewable Energy Trading Market : By End User
• Industrial and Commercial
• Power Producers, Suppliers and Aggregators
• Public Utility, Off-grid mines and electricity trading
• Transportation
• Chemicals
• Others
Renewable Energy Trading Market : By Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Rest of North America
• Europe
• France
• The UK
• Spain
• Germany
• Italy
• Nordic Countries
o Denmark
o Finland
o Iceland
o Sweden
o Norway
• Benelux Union
o Belgium
o The Netherlands
o Luxembourg
• Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• New Zealand
• Australia
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
o Indonesia
o Thailand
o Malaysia
o Singapore
o Rest of Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Egypt
• Kuwait
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
