OIF Secretary-General attends launch ceremony of Francophone space in Hà Nội

Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo (right) visits the Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo attended the launch of a Francophone space at the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam (DAV) in Hà Nội on Friday.

At a working session after the launch ceremony, DAV Acting Director Phạm Lan Dung said that after the inauguration of a building last November, the DAV and the Asia-Pacific Regional Office of the OIF decided to realise the idea of a Francophone space at the DAV, a long-time French teaching facility in Việt Nam.

Mushikiwabo said that the new space would be a symbol of cooperation between the OIF and the DAV and the friendship between the Francophone community and Việt Nam at large.

She expressed her gratitude to the university for its contribution to the development of the Francophone community over the years.

The OIF Secretary-General said her entourage comprised about 60 firms in the Francophone community, which are keen to select Việt Nam as the first country to carry out a new economic programme because it boasts a dynamic economy that catches the attention of many African nations. — VNS