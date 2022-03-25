MACAU, March 25 - The DSEDJ announced class suspension for cross-border teachers and students living in designated areas, which are adjusted dynamically in response to the adjustment of the sealed, controlled and prevention areas in Zhuhai and Zhongshan
You just read:
[infographics]Group-catering events must strictly follow epidemic-prevention measures
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.