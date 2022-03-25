Global Dry Ice Market and Dry Fruit Market Size, Growth Prospects 2022-2027 | Opportunities with New Innovations, Business Strategies, Progression Status, Future Trends, Leading Players Update, Market Share, Healthy CAGR, and Growing Demand

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Dry Ice Market: In 2020, the global Dry Ice market size was US$ 881 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1218.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

Global “Dry Ice Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Dry Ice industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Dry Ice market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Dry Ice market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Dry Ice market.

Scope of the Dry Ice Market Report:

The Dry Ice market covers Food Grade, Industry Grade, etc. The typical players include Linde, Air Liquide, Messer Group, SOL Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. It is colourless, odourless, non-flammable, and slightly acidic. Dry ice made by liquid CO2 to which is expanded to produce CO2 snow and then compressing it into conveniently sized dry ice blocks and pellets. Dry ice is mainly used for food preservation, machine blast cleaning and other fields.

Global Dry Ice key players include Linde, Messer Group, Air Liquide, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

APAC is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and Americas, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, Food Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food and Beverage, followed by Industrial Cleaning, Entertainment Industrial, etc.

The Major Players in the Dry Ice Market include: The research covers the current Dry Ice market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Linde

Air Liquide

Messer Group

SOL Group

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Polar Ice

Air Products (ACP)

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Food and Beverage

Industrial Cleaning

Entertainment Industrial

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Dry Ice?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Dry Ice? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Dry Ice Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Dry Ice market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dry Ice Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Dry Ice market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Dry Ice Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Dry Ice Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Global Dry Fruit Market: In 2020, the global Dry Fruit market size was US$ 9958 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15150 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2027.

The Dried Fruit refers to the fruit which the original water has been removed, usually through the sun drying or the drying machine. Dried Fruit supply antioxidants and fiber, which are beneficial for your health as well as the fresh fruit does. However Dried Fruit lost a small percentage of its vitamins during the dehydration process.

Global Dry Fruit key players include Ocean Spray, Haoxiangni, National Raisin Company, Al Foah, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 10%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 20%, followed by China, and North America, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, Dried Grapes is the largest segment, with a share nearly 35%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Commercial.



The Major Players in the Dry Fruit Market include: The research covers the current Dry Fruit market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

National Raisin Company

Graceland Fruit

Sunsweet Growers

Ocean Spray

Seeberger

Kluth

Heinrich Bruning GmbH

Three Squirrel

Haoxiangni

KBB NUTS

Profood International Corporation

Sunbeam Foods

Murray River Organics

Scalzo Foods

Al Foah

Osman Akca

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Dried Dates

Dried Grapes

Dried Prunes

Dried Apricots

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Commercial

Household

The Dry Fruit Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Dry Fruit business, the date to enter into the Dry Fruit market, Dry Fruit product introduction, recent developments, etc.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Dry Fruit market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Dry Fruit Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

Continue

