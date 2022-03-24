Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,343 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister congratulates Joe Friday on his reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada

CANADA, March 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today congratulated Joe Friday on his reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada for a term of 18 months.

With jurisdiction over most federal public sector organizations, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Crown corporations, the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada works to strengthen accountability and oversight of government operations. This includes investigating wrongdoing in the federal public sector and helping protect whistleblowers and those who participate in investigations from reprisal. The Commissioner reports directly to Parliament. The Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada is an independent federal organization that was created in 2007 under the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

Mr. Friday was first appointed to this role in 2015. Working in the federal public service since 1992, he joined the Office of the Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada in 2008 as General Counsel and was Deputy Commissioner from 2011 until his appointment as Commissioner.

Biographical Note

Associated Links

You just read:

Prime Minister congratulates Joe Friday on his reappointment as Public Sector Integrity Commissioner of Canada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.