The BitcoinZ Community Launches its First Mining & Social Contest with more than 9 Million BTCZ as extra Prizes per Year

The BitcoinZ Contest

All the rewards are already mined coins of the Community's Fund since BitcoinZ had no premine & 100% fair rules, making these prizes even more meaningful.

Every $1 that somebody acquires in BitcoinZ today could worth between $200 - $3200 when BitcoinZ achieves to climb in just the 100th to 15th positions of crypto cap. It deserves a top10 place though!” — BitcoinZ Community

LONDON, KNIGHTSBRIDGE, UK, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Community launches its first Mining & Social Contest (starting on 4th April 2022).People are able to earn extra BTCZ coins by just mining BitcoinZ for the next years.All the rewards are coins that have been already mined by other users who donated them to the Community Fund.This way BitcoinZ is the first pure cryptocurrency project (Proof of Work network with fair Rules & unique blockchain) that grants extra rewards to the miners, the people who support its network, proceeding to an extra re-distribution of its supply to the World Community. Because literally everyone with a Personal Computer is able to mine BitcoinZ due to its GPU-Mining algorithm that distinguishes it from the classic Bitcoin which during the last years can be mined only by specialized mining hardware (ASICs), leaving no space to common people. Of course there are many more reasons that make BitcoinZ so unique Which are the Prizes of the Contest?9,125,000 (more than 9 million) BitcoinZ coins per year are distributed to the winners in daily and weekly basis. This is a superb sum (currently worth more than $3000) especially if we take into consideration that BitcoinZ is among the most undervalued cryptocurrencies with huge potential for future gains as its Community grows stronger and listings to more popular exchanges are achieved.Indicatively, if BitcoinZ hits in the future the market cap of Shiba Inu it would have about 3,200X higher value. Shiba Inu is just a questionable token that is scoring at the 15th position of coinmarketcap right now.Even if BitcoinZ just hits the 100th place of Coinmarkecap , it would have about 200X higher value.This in simple words means that every $1 which somebody acquires in BTCZ today could worth between $200 and $3200 in the case that BitcoinZ achieves to climb in just the 100th to 15th positions of crypto capitalization. Though it deserves to take on of the very top10 places for many different reasons.So how can someone take part in this contest?The contest is extremely easy. Someone has to1) Mine the coin with his/her PC ( a very easy video tutorial for BitcoinZ mining 2) Make a post in the social media of his choice, tagging the relevant BitcoinZ Community's profile (which he/she must follow) & 3 people3) Include in the post his/her mining pool's url, bitcoinz address (where he/she get their mining rewards) and the contest's link using as media anything related with BitcoinZ like a mini video, a diagram, a meme, an informative artwork etcThat's it! By spending these few seconds every month, everyone can be among the super lucky that will be getting additional BTCZ coins as rewards every day and every week.21000 BTCZ are distributed to 4 winners everyday from Monday to Saturday (126,000 BTCZ in 6 days)49000 BTCZ are distributed to 8 winners every Sunday.The aforementioned scheme is repeated every week, with 175,000 BTCZ being distributed weekly (6 days x 21,000 BTCZ and 1 day x 49,000 BTCZ)Why the BitcoinZ Community launched a contest like this ?The BitcoinZ Community does that in order to spread the original cryptocurrency idea to more people. Unfortunately it seems that the most ignore completely what is a real crypto or what definitions like "mining", "freedom of transactions" and "Decentralization" mean.The BitcoinZ Community serves the original cryptocurrency idea for more than 4.5 years with the pure vision of offering a Bitcoin-like network of transaction that is:- completely independent : not requiring mother networks like tokens do- 100% uncensored , with no company or specific founder controlling it and changing fundamental characteristics like the coin supply or the emission rates- 100% Decentralized in every level (network, governance and coin distribution) with the most fair rules ever and ASIC resistant algorithms that enable everyone who has a PC to mine the coin with meaningful rewards- offering freedom with borderless transactions, with next to zero fees, optional privacy and many more.- greener than the most other PoW networks because the miners are only PCs that can be used in parallel for many other purposes.All these characteristics make BitcoinZ completely unique as it fixes every single flaw of the classic Bitcoin and at the same time it keeps all the revolutionary elements that BTC introduced taking the original crypto idea to the next level.Now BitcoinZ is the 1st pure cryptocurrency project that organizes a mining competition for the next years, with the most fair and transparent rules in order to help literally everyone who owns just a normal PC to learn about the crypto idea, to participate in the BTCZ network and avoid the unnumbered scams that gave to the Cryptocurrency landscape a very bad name.More details for the rules & the prize distributionFrom Monday to Saturday, the 4 prizes coming daily from the 21,000 BTCZ rewards are distributed like this :Twitter-like: 1 big prize for the miner's post that is chosen randomly from the top5 in likes.Instagram or Facebook like: 1 big prize for the miner's post that is chosen randomly from the top5 in likes.Twitter-random: 1 smaller prize to a random eligible contestant on twitterInstagram or Facebook random: 1 smaller to a random eligible contestant on Facebook and InstagramLike it was mentioned above, each "like prize" will be given randomly to one eligible contestant whose post is between the 5 with the highest like amount and that hasn't received that prize in that week.Prizes will be divided to winners proportionally depending on how much coins they mined in last 24 hours.In order to win, a post must be valid (with the format of the example), not older than 28 days and the winner must have mined in the last 24 hours at least 500 btcz in order to claim any "social media post's like" prize and at least 1000 btcz in order to claim any random prize.Every Sunday the 8 weekly prizes coming from the 49,000 BTCZ rewards are distributed like this :Chosen from twitter: 3 prizes in descending order based on the likes number of the eligible contestant's posts & 1 prize to a random eligible contestant:Twitter 1st placeTwitter 2nd placeTwitter 3rd placeTwitter randomSimilarly from Facebook and Instagram: 3 prizes in descending order based on the likes number of the contestant's posts and 1 prize to a random eligible contestant:FB/Insta 1st placeFB/Insta 2nd placeFB/Insta 3rd placeFB/Insta randomPrizes will be divided to winners proportionally to how much they mined in last 7 days.In order to win, again a post must be valid (with the format of the given example) not older than 28 days and the winner must have mined in last 7 days at least 3500 btcz in order to claim any *social media post's likes* prize and 7000 btcz in order to claim any *random* prize. A dedicated contest page can be found in the BitcoinZ Community's website with a Frequently Asked Questions section where anyone can find answers to every possible question about this contest like which mining pools to use, which are the BitcoinZ Community's profiles, what kind of media they can post and more info about the rules.The users can always find 24h support in the BitcoinZ Community's Discord channel which is like the project, more than 4.5 years old, with extremely helpful people, with this invitation link: https://discord.com/invite/GfkzBHe

The Contest's mini promotional video