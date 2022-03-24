Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,357 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

RUSSIA, March 24 - The energy partnership between the states was discussed at the meeting.

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

24 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

24 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

24 March 2022

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

A working meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania. The officials discussed measures to maintain a reliable energy supply and the situation in the energy sector of the republic, taking into account the long-term plans for its development.

You just read:

Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.