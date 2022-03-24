Alexander Novak meets with President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania

RUSSIA, March 24 - The energy partnership between the states was discussed at the meeting.

A working meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak and President of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania. The officials discussed measures to maintain a reliable energy supply and the situation in the energy sector of the republic, taking into account the long-term plans for its development.