Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market | Medical Industry is projected as one of the most lucrative segment

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the basis of industry, it is segregated into nuclear industries, medical industries, research institutions, safety & security industries, health physics industries, and mining industries. Increasing use of medical dosimetry for therapeutic procedures such as diagnostics X-rays, radiation therapy, and clinical nuclear medicine is expected to drive the medical industry segment

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Thermoluminescent Dosimeter (TLD) Services Market by Type, Industry, and Dosimetry Service: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market size was valued at $405.9 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,335.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019 to 2026. A thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) is a device that measures ionizing radiations by assessing the intensity of light emitted from the crystal present inside the dosimeter. When heated, the device releases the trapped electrons in the form of light that is evaluated by a TLD reader. This helps in measuring the exact intensity

of the ionizing radiation. TLD finds its application in medical institutions, health physics, nuclear research & industry, and others, due to its accuracy and capability of measuring radiation exposure. These devices are majorly used in industries where workers are exposed to radiations, wherein they protect workers from exposure to radiations and in cases of accidental radiation leakage. Furthermore, they are used in cancer treatments in which radiation inhibits the growth of cancerous cells.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the lithium fluoride TLD segment occupied 64.7% share of the global thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market in 2018.

The medical industry segment accounted for 30.1% share of the thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) services market in 2018.

The environmental/area dosimeter segment is anticipated to grow at the 16.3% during the analysis period

Key Market Segments

BY TYPE

Calcium fluoride (CaF2) TLD

Lithium fluoride (LiF) TLD

By Industry

Nuclear industry

Medical industry

Research Institutions

Safety & Security Industries

Health Physics Applications

Mining

By Dosimetry Service

Whole-body X-ray Badges

Extremity Dosimetry

Environmental/Area

Dosimetry

Other Services

Key Market Players

IBA DOSIMETRY

LANDAUER

MIRION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

MP BIOMEDICALS

NETCARE LIMITED

SIERRA RADIATION DOSIMETRY SERVICE, INC.

SOUTH AFRICAN BUREAU OF STANDARDS (SABS)

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

