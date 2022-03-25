Biopreservation Market driven by rise in expenditure for health and advancements made in the biopreservation facilities

biopreservation market

Biopreservation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biopreservation market is expected to grow in the upcoming years due to increase in the chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac and renal diseases. Increase in the healthcare expenditure also contributing to the growth of the biopreservation market.

Companies covered

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biolife Solutions, Cesca Therapeutics, VWR Corporation, Custom Biogenic Systems, Core Dynamics, Princeton Cryotech.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. Considering these factors, COVID -19 is expected to have significant impact on Biopreservation Market.

Top Impacting factors:

Government initiatives for funding R&D activities in biopreservation has resulted in the advancements for biopresevation market.

Advancements made in the biopreservation techniques such as next generation cryopreservation, designing and integration with nanoscale technologies are expected to rise the biopreservation market in future.

Increase in awareness about the biopreservation has resulted in demand for preservation of human sperms and eggs, new born stem cells. These techniques can be useful for treatment of diseases like autism and cancer.

Restrain factors like high cost associated with preservation and tissue injury during the process are hampering the growth of biopreservation market.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product

Biopreservation Media

Sera

Nutrient Media

Growth Factors and Supplements

Biopreservation Equipment

Temperature Control systems

Refrigerators

Freezers

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Thawing Equipment

Centrifuges

Incubators

Alarms & Monitoring Systems

Accessories

Other Equipment

Lab Information Management Systems

By Biospecimen

Stem Cells

Organs

Human Tissue Samples

Other Biospecimens

By Application

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

Clinical Trials

Other Applications

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Global Biopreservation Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Biopreservation Market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the Biopreservation Market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Biopreservation Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the Biopreservation Market Report:

What are the leading market players active in Biopreservation Market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

What Segments and region will drive the market growth & why?

