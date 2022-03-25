Morocco, A Pioneer Country in Implementing Recommendations on AI Ethics - UNESCO Chief

MOROCCO, March 25 - Morocco is a pioneer country in implementing recommendations related to the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI), Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, said Thursday in Rabat.

"Morocco is among the pioneer countries in the implementation of UNESCO's recommendations on the common values and principles necessary to ensure the development of artificial intelligence," Azoulay told reporters following talks with the Head of government, Aziz Akhannouch.

"Artificial intelligence is a new axis in our existing cooperation with Morocco," she added, praising the richness of cultural cooperation between the Kingdom and UNESCO, especially in the areas of heritage, cultural life, education, science, and the preservation of the biosphere.

In the same vein, Mrs. Azoulay said that her meeting with the Head of Government was an opportunity to discuss "upcoming events for this year and the next one, which will strengthen the partnership between the Kingdom and UNESCO".

The working visit of the Director-General of UNESCO to Morocco falls within the framework of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the listing of the city of Rabat as a world heritage site.

MAP 24 March 2022