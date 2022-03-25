Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Revenues Increase With Investments In Digital Technologies

Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance brokers and agents are investing in digital technologies to offer services online and thereby increase sales and boost margins and the insurance brokers and agents industry growth. Digitalization is the process of converting information into digital formats. This includes providing tools and resources to agents and brokers in digital formats through insurance portals, exchange websites, and digital distribution channels. These web-based portals and other digital channels are aimed at improving efficiency in business processing and reduction of costs.

Nontraditional companies such as Google, Amazon, and Walmart are entering the insurance intermediary market to capitalize on their brand image, large capital, and customer base. Their primary focus is on the distribution of health, property, and casualty insurance products. In line with this trend, these companies are also entering into partnerships, joint ventures, and alliances with other established insurance carriers to offer insurance products and services to their customers shaping the insurance brokers and agents market outlook. For instance, in October 2021, SBI General collaborates with Google Pay, enabling users to buy SBI General’s health insurance on the Google Pay app in a quick and hassle-free way. These collaborations have enabled new entrants to acquire market knowledge and understand the industry dynamics.

Read more on the Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-brokers-and-agents-global-market-report

The global insurance brokers and agents market size is expected to grow from $374.20 billion in 2021 to $409.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The global insurance brokers and agents market share is expected to grow to $551.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Major players covered in the global insurance brokers & agents industry are Marsh & McLennan, Chubb Limited, Toyota Motor Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank of China, Hub international, Willis Towers Watson, Brown & Brown, BB&T Insurance Holdings Inc, and Jardine Matheson.

TBRC’s global insurance brokers & agents market report is segmented by type into insurance agencies, insurance brokers, bancassurance, other intermediaries, by end-user into corporate, individual, by mode into online, offline, by insurance into life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health and medical insurance.



Insurance Brokers And Agents Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries), By End User (Corporate, Individual), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Insurance (Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a insurance brokers & agents market overview, insurance brokers & agents market forecast insurance brokers & agents market size and insurance brokers & agents market growth for the whole market, insurance brokers & agents market segments, insurance brokers & agents market geographies, insurance brokers & agents market trends, insurance brokers & agents market drivers, insurance brokers & agents market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2154&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Insurance, Insurance Brokers And Agents, Reinsurance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-reinsurance-and-insurance-brokerage-global-market-report

Insurance Brokers Market Report 2022 – By Type (Life Insurance, General Insurance, Health Insurance), By Mode (Offline, Online), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-brokers-global-market-report

Insurance Agencies Market Report 2022 – By Insurance (Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance), By Mode (Online, Offline), By End User (Corporate, Individual) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-agencies-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC