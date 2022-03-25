Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Inks Partnership to Help Dog Trainers Earn Six Figures

A celebrity trainer and founder of one of the nation’s leading dog training companies has formed a unique partnership.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Pet Training Services Market Outlook Report, the demand for dog training is expected to remain high through 2026. That is why Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews is proud to announce today that he has partnered with an advertising agency to help dog trainers earn six-figure incomes.

“I'm excited about this partnership because it allows dog trainers and pet professionals to do more of what they love, serve and help animals,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training.

Matthews, also a combat veteran - an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that a dog trainer can be one of the most talented in the world. However, if nobody has discovered them, then dog owners who need their help never get it and everybody loses.

“The problem with this is that if troubled dogs don't get help, they are often returned to shelters and sadly may become euthanized,” Matthews stressed.

In efforts to reduce euthanasia, Matthews, a former combat K-9 Handler, partnered with former combat sniper Justin Charpentier, owner of CharDev (https://chardev.com/).

CharDev is a media agency specializing in all things advertising, whether it's Facebook ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), or cutting-edge digital advertising.

The timing of the partnership could prove to have perfect timing. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report noted, the global pet/dog training market has undergone several transformations, spiking demand.

Matthews revealed that he and Charpentier partnered in efforts to help dog trainers, groomers, and veterinarians with digital advertising so they could reach more dog owners, resulting in improving the quality of life of both dogs and their owners.

The pet specific marketing came about after Matthews hired Charpentier and experienced a 10X on the money he spent. With those results, Matthews wanted to share those same results with the various licensee owners of World of Dog Training.

Regarding the need for this partnership, Matthews said pet professionals often excel at their craft, however, struggle with things like marketing their business, that's part of the purpose for the partnership.

In fact, according to Gartner (https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/-gartner-says-63--of-digital-marketing-leaders-still-struggle-wi), the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500, 63 percent of business leaders struggle with digital marketing, and delivering personalized experiences to their customers.

"We want to take the burden of lead generation off the shoulders of the pet professionals so they can focus on their respective crafts,” Matthews said.

Matthews and Charpentier say that they are so confident in the results they can deliver; they are providing a risk-free guarantee to those who qualify. Those interested in seeing what the team can do for their pet business should email Matthews directly Ryan@worldofdogtraining.com.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States