Sodium Silicate Market Expected to Collect USD 12.55 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

Increasing demand for sodium silicates from the construction industry is estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sodium Silicate Market is up to reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is due to increasing demand for sodium silicates from the end-user industries.

There is a stiff competition in the market owing to the presence of several manufacturers with large capacities worldwide. The increasing use of sodium silicates as an adhesive/sealant in various manufacturing applications are driving the product demand. The sodium silicate is used to bind fiber drums, paperboard laminates, and cores of paper towel and toilet tissues, among others.

Escalating deployment of sodium silicate in detergents owing to its excellent emulsifying and high buffering property is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period. Also, increasing awareness for a healthy lifestyle among the consumers, coupled with rising per capita income is stimulating the development of the market. Besides, the growing paper industry due to increasing use of paper towels, and tissue paper, among others are likely to boost the product demand.

North America region holds a key position in the market owing to the presence of several oil refineries, pulp & paper industries, and detergent manufacturing companies. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials in the region is pivotal in driving market growth.

Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Solvay SA, PQ Corporation, BASF SE, CIECH Group, W.R. Grace & Company, Tokuyama Corporation, Sinchem Silica Gel Company Ltd., Shangyu Huachang Industrial Co., and PPG Industries Inc., among others.

By product form, solid sodium silicate held a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. It is used in a wide variety of applications, including detergents & soaps, pulp & paper, adhesives & sealants, gels & powders, and water treatment, among others.

By application, detergent contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. Sodium silicate is used as a building agent in many commercial detergents, owing to its benefits to prevent mineral deposits on surfaces after washing by eliminating water hardness.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growth in building and construction activities coupled with the increasing use of detergents in the region. Also, an increase in the purchasing power parity of the consumer due to rise in the level of disposable income of people is expected to drive the product demand in the region.

In April 2019, BASF made an investment in the modernization of its silica plant at the Düsseldorf-Holthausen location. The investment is allocated for the modernization and upgradation of existing facilities over the next ten years. The investment is intended to serve customers with high-value silicates.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium silicate market on the basis of product form, application, industry vertical, and region:

Product Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Liquid Sodium Silicate

Solid Sodium Silicate

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomer

Detergent

Flocculants

Catalyst

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumer Products

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

