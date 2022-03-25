Cellulose Ether Market Increasing Demand To Reach USD 9.76 Billion By 2028 | Construction and Healthcare Industry

Reports And Data

Increasing application for cellulose ether from end-use industries such as the construction and healthcare industries is estimated to stimulate market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose ether market is expected to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellulose ether is produced with wood fiber or refined short cotton fiber as the key raw material, by chemical treatment and the reaction of etherifying agents like chlorinated ethylene, chlorinated propylene, and oxidized ethylene.

Increasing use of cellulose ether in construction and food & beverages industry is expected to stimulate the market demand in the forecast period. Application of cellulose ether as thickeners, binders, stabilizer, film former, and water retaining agent, among others is crucial in a variety of construction activities. Also, products such as methyl cellulose is a sturdy material, entirely nontoxic, odorless, and tasteless, which makes it a proper adhesive for food packaging. As it can form high-viscosity solutions at very low concentrations, it is beneficial as a thickening agent in water-soluble adhesives.

Growth in the oil and rig drilling activities would also create an increase in demand for cellulose gum in the upcoming years. A drilling fluid additive is used mainly for fluid-loss control and is produced by reacting natural cellulose with monochloroacetic acid and sodium hydroxide to form CMC sodium salt.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1553

Major companies profiled in the global market report include The DOW Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc., Daicel Finechem Ltd., Lotte Fine Chemicals, DKS Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, FenChem Biotech Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals, and Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., among others

The cellulose ether market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2028. Cellulose ether is produced with wood fiber or refined short cotton fiber as the key raw materials, by chemical treatment and the reaction of etherifying agents like chlorinated propylene, chlorinated ethylene, chlorinated propylene, and oxidized ethylene. This massive growth in demand among the end-use industry will raise the consumption of cellulose ether across the globe.

The COVID-19 impact:

While the COVID-19 epidemic is rising, manufacturers are gradually adapting their production and purchasing strategies to fulfill the challenges of a pandemic that has created market-based Cellulose Ether needs. There will be a series of negative and positive disruptions over a few months as retailers and their suppliers respond to growing customer demands. With an unhealthy global situation, several states look vulnerable to export-dependent economies. Because of a lack of downwind demand, the effect of this pandemic would transform the global Cellulose Ether industry, some manufacturing plants either shut down or decrease their capacity. Others, however, stopped their output by their respective governments as a precautionary move to prevent the spread of the virus

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1553

Further key findings from the report suggest

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market leadership over the forecast period at a growth rate of 6.2%.

The powdered form held the largest market size in 2020 and is projected to have a modest growth rate in the forecast period.

The food & beverages industry is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to a rapid increase in the consumption of processed food which can be mainly attributed to the rise in the level of disposable income of people in developing countries.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% in the forecast period. This dominance in the market is owing to the considerable consumption of cellulose ether in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries in the region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cellulose-ether-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Ethyl Cellulose (EC)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Methyl Cellulose (MC)

Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC)

Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC)

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Powdered Form

Granular Form

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Construction

Paints

Adhesives

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Textiles

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1553

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Insulating-adhesive-tape@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/insulating-adhesive-tape-market

Glucosamine-market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glucosamine-market

Polymer-modified-bitumen-market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-modified-bitumen-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.