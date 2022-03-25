Cell Viability Assays Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 3.26 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Rising application of cell-based assays in research experiments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell viability assays market size is expected to reach USD 6.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing healthcare burden of chronic diseases, rising focus on development of cell-based therapeutics, and recent technological advancements in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rising need to develop better cures and more efficient drugs and therapeutic approaches has led to increased adoption of cell viability assays in drug discovery and development. This is expected to further drive market growth going ahead. In addition, increasing private and public funding for stem cell and cancer research is expected to contribute to support market growth during the forecast period.

Cell viability assays in research studies are carried out to determine overall health of cells, optimize conditions of experiments, and to study the survival rate of cells after treatment with experimental compounds such as drugs. Cell viability assays provide information about cell health through measurement of the metabolic activity of cells, ATP synthesis and storage, or cell proliferation. Cell viability can also be understood through cell toxicity assays that determine markers of cell death. Cell viability and cell toxicity assays are critical tools for assessing cellular responses to experimental compounds and reagents. Viability assays have been widely used to study the efficacy of substances in reducing impact of toxic substances and this has boosted its adoption in stem cell and cancer research to produce cell-based and anti-cancer therapeutics.

Rising expenditure in healthcare sector and increasing research and development activities in the biopharmaceutical sector are factors expected to drive market growth. Cell viability assays are also imperative in quality control experiments in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and water treatment industries. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. However, high costs of equipment and more time taken by cell viability assays are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Cell Viability Assays market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Cell Viability Assays market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, BioTek Instruments, PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, Biotium, Abcam Plc., Canvax, Danaher Corporation, and Creative Bioarray.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables

Reagents

Assay Kits

Tetrazolium Reduction Assay Kits

MTT Assay Kits

Other Tetrazolium Assay Kits

Resazurin Cell Viability Assay Kits

Calcein-AM Cell Viability Assay Kits

Other Assay Kits

Microplates

Instruments

Spectrophotometers

Flow Cytometers

Automated Cell Counters

Cell Imaging & Analysis Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Basic Research

Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical and Diagnostics

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Cell Viability Assays Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Cell Viability Assays Market

Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

