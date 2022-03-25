Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 3.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.4%, Market Trends – Rising use of customized antibodies in precision medicine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market size is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rapid advancements in neurological research, and growing support by government and healthcare organizations to accelerate drug discovery and development for neurological disorders are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing research and development in biopharmaceutical sector and rising demand for high-quality neuroscience antibodies to study novel and potential drug targets are also expected to drive market growth going ahead.

Neuroscience is a multidisciplinary field of science focused on studying the structure and function of nervous system. It comprises an integrated analysis of multiple cell types, tissues, and organs using different techniques. Recent advancements in neuroscience research has resulted in increased reliance on antibodies and immunodetection to understand the pathways and targets of neurological diseases. Antibodies, peptides, and proteins have expanded the scope of different areas of neuroscience research. Antibody-based approaches are critical tools in cellular and molecular neuroscience and has increased the knowledge about the abundance, distribution, function, and structure of proteins in the brain. Antibody-based methods are widely used in localization, isolation, and characterization of target proteins that form a fundamental base of neuroscience research. Antibodies targeting specific neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and other neurological diseases are widely available, and this is expected to further boost neuroscience research activities and contribute to market growth going ahead.

Rising global prevalence of multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, and epilepsy among others due to increasing geriatric population is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Rapid discovery of novel potential drug targets, signaling molecules, and structural proteins in the brain is also expected to increase demand for neuroscience antibodies and drive market growth. However, stringent regulatory processes and increasing adverse responses to antibodies are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam, Bio-Rad, Merck KGaA, BioLegend, Cell Signaling Technology, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GenScript, Rockland Immunochemicals, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Siemens, and Tecan.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays market.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Consumables

Reagents

Antibodies

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Assay Kits

Instruments

Microplate Readers

Immunoassay Analyzers

Other Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Immunochemistry/Immunoassays

ELISA

Western Blotting

Others Immunoassays Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Research

In Vitro Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Hospital and Diagnostic Centers

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

