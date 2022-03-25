Flame-Retardant Apparel Market Growing at 13.2% CAGR to Hit USD 27.87 Billion by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Flame-Retardant Apparel Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.2%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market is forecasted to reach USD 27.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The flame retardant apparel market observes high demand attributed to its increasing application in pharmaceutical, chemical, food processing, paint, and pulp & paper industries. These apparel are designed to survive combustion and usually fulfill this purpose under all but extreme circumstances. Still, the high strength of flame-resistant apparel is to keep the fire from rising.

Increasing demand for wear & tear resistant products that are convenient, lighter, and better heat-tolerant is expected to drive the interest of market players to focus on R&D investments to improve product efficiency. The growing inclination for durable and multi-purpose apparel coupled with strong mechanical & chemical resistance is anticipated to fuel demand for flame-retardant apparel in the upcoming years.

Rising concerns regarding workers' safety and stringent safety mandates imposed by regulatory authorities such as OSHA, NIOSH, and others are expected to boost the growth of the Flame Retardant Apparel Market.

To look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3641

Flame retardant apparel is made from non-conductive textiles that prevent the wearer's further burning by not getting melted on the skin. Flame retardant garments must conform to requirements established by safety equipment organizations such as the OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the NFPA (National Association for Fire Prevention).

Market Overview:

The materials and the chemical sector is registering robust growth in terms of revenue and is expected to register for significant revenue growth between 2021 and 2027. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including paper and paint, food & beverage, healthcare, media, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, agriculture and construction, and rising demand for products like soaps, perfumes, detergents for daily usage. Factors such as increasing awareness about energy efficiency, rising disposable income, growing need for reducing carbon emissions, and increasing demand for sustainable biodegradable products are expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Primary raw materials used to produce waterproof garments include aramid fabrics and carbon fibers. It is expected that the global increase in high-performance fiber prices coupled with rising production costs, would impede the flame retardant demand over the projected era. Low-budget small-scale market players face cost-prohibitive raw materials and low-profit margins, making it problematic to survive in the worldwide market.

Key participants include National Safety Apparel, Lakeland Industries, 3M, Honeywell International, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing, Kimberly-Clark, Carhartt, Cintas, Ansell, and Bulwark, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3641

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the product, disposable flame-retardant clothing generated a revenue of USD 3.55 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period due to the consistency of the disposable apparel with resilience to exceptionally high temperatures and the potential to withstand mild burns.

The woven type is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecasted period, as woven fabrics are reinforced by thread crossing thread, which produces a strong barrier, making it more robust and substantial.

The pharmaceutical industry is the major contributor to the Flame-Retardant Apparel Market. The pharmaceutical sector of the North American region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 26.0% of the market in the year 2019, owing to increased use of chemicals, innovative development method, and intricate and riskier procedures result in increased capacity for exposure to chemistry.

Europe dominated the market for Flame-Retardant Apparel in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The European region held approximately 31.0% of the market, followed by North America, which held around 29.0% market in the year 2019.

Download Report Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3641

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Flame-Retardant Apparel Market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Disposable Flame-Retardant Clothing

Others

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Processing Industry

Paint Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others

Connect with an expert for customization of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3641

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Cosmetic Preservative Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cosmetic-preservative-market

Cresol Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-cresol-market

Metal Matrix Composite Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-metal-matrix-composite-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.