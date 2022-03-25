Zika Virus Testing Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of Zika virus, increasing public awareness, and growing footprint of local manufacturers of rapid tests for Zika virus are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Zika virus testing market size is expected to reach USD 328.3 million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.9% according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of Zika virus and growing adoption of technologically advanced tests across several countries are key factors driving global market revenue growth.

Zika virus is a member of Flaviviridae family, which is transmitted by daytime active Aedes mosquitoes, causative agents of various infections including fever, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever, and dengue. Joint and muscle pain, rash, conjunctivitis, fever, and headache are some of the common systems of Zika virus infection. It can be transmitted from one person to another through sexual contact or from infected mother to fetus. Infected pregnant women have high risks of miscarriage, preterm birth, or serious birth defects including microcephaly or other congenital brain abnormalities. This has encouraged Zika virus testing among pregnant women. Increasing investments by market players in research and development activities to develop innovative and advanced tests and growing public awareness about Zika virus infection, transmission, and benefits of early decision are fueling global market growth.

However, factors, such as slow implementation of advanced technologies in developing countries and high cost of branded test kits, are expected to impede growth of the Zika Virus market to a certain extent. In addition, IgM test seems to cause several side effects such as multiple punctures for locating patient’s vein, fainting, or hematoma which is another crucial factor projected to hamper global market growth.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Zika Virus Testing market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., ELITechGroup, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genekam, Luminex Corporation, Novacyt Group, Quest Diagnostics, and Siemens AG are some key players operating in the global Zika virus testing market.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Zika Virus Testing market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Zika Virus Testing Market segmentation

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Molecular Testing

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Serological Testing

Enzyme-Linked Immune Sorbent Assay (ELISA)

Plaque Reduction and Neutralization Test (PRNT)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Laboratory

Hospital and Clinics

Research Institutes

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

