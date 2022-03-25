Updated with Video Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of 28th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:06 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. An additional adult male victim was located in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The victim was treated on the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 4 door light color Ford Fusion with unknown tags. It was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/KqacpbVZtN8

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.