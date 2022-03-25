Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Naylor, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

At approximately 3:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening gunshot wounds

The suspect vehicle is described as a 4 door dark color Volkswagen with unknown tags. It was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.