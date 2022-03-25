Submit Release
Hawaiian diacritical markings to be added to signs on the Pali Highway

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that kahakō and ‘okina will be added to signs on the Pali Highway as part of the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

Under the policy announced on March 1, 2022, HDOT is providing a two-week comment period for the Hawaiian spelling of the signs that are installed prior to the adoption of the master list. The spelling proposed for these replacement signs is:

  • Ahipuʻu St
  • Nuʻuanu Ave
  • Pūʻiwa Rd
  • Nuʻuanu Pali Dr
  • East Waikīkī
  • ‘Akamu Pl
  • Laʻimi Rd
  • Hīnalo Pl

To provide comments in support of the proposed spelling or to suggest alternative spelling, please email [email protected], by Friday, April 8, 2022. Comments may also be given over the phone to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

