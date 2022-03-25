PR and Arts Agency is Honored to Introduce The Food Doctor, Feel better Nutritionist and Wellness Coach, Dr. Kim Allen
Most people have no idea how good their body is designed to feel.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PR & Arts Agency is thrilled to announce its representation of The Food Doctor, Feel better Nutritionist and Wellness Coach, Dr. Kim L. Allen; an action coach with over 20 years of experience, education, and life events in health and wellness who transforms the way people think about plant-based living. Kim is always ready to inspire peak performance and well-being in those who take advantage of her coaching philosophy and want to be helped to live life well. Keep it Moving with Kim is her brand and business. She services patients worldwide as “Your Digestive wellness coach. Tailoring a plan to help the individual for a lifetime of optimal health. Dr. Kim L Allen's current campagine for Woman's History month is Called " Women HERstory month. "
— Kevin Trudeau
This powerhouse of a woman, she wisely quotes Kevin Trudeau: “Most people have no idea how good their body is designed to feel.”
This exiting monthly program line-up is a sneak peek at the many things we have planned to keep the public informed about all the exciting things Dr. Allen will be involved in during the year.
March | Women HERstory month!
April | April with all the Feels: How to Deal with Emotions
May | An Apple a Day in May
June | Juicing in June
July | Ways to Live in JuLIVE
August | How small Adjustments bring BIG WINS!
September | STEPtember the importance of moving forward and movement
October | N.O.W is the time No•Opportunity•Wasted: How to seize moments
November | KNOWvember: Knowledge is power!
December | A December to remember: How to sharpen memory and keep cognitive diseases away
January | Changuary!: Change leads to transformation.
February | LoveUARY!: Love really is all it’s CRACKED UP TO BE!
To learn more about Dr. Allen’s program signature program : https://keepitmovingwithkim.com/signature-program/
Dr. Allen’s Electronic business card : https://10000cards.com/card/dr.-kim-allen
