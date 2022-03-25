Hawaiian diacritical markings to be added to signs on the Pali Highway

Main, News Posted on Mar 24, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces that kahakō and ‘okina will be added to signs on the Pali Highway as part of the Pali Highway Resurfacing project.

Under the policy announced on March 1, 2022, HDOT is providing a two-week comment period for the Hawaiian spelling of the signs that are installed prior to the adoption of the master list. The spelling proposed for these replacement signs is:

Ahipuʻu St

Nuʻuanu Ave

Pūʻiwa Rd

Nuʻuanu Pali Dr

East Waikīkī

‘Akamu Pl

Laʻimi Rd

Hīnalo Pl

To provide comments in support of the proposed spelling or to suggest alternative spelling, please email [email protected], by Friday, April 8, 2022. Comments may also be given over the phone to the HDOT Public Affairs Office at (808) 587-2160.

###