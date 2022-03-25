Japan Windows and Doors Market Forecast to 2030 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Windows and Doors Market

Increase in demand from nonresidential construction sectors, namely, lodging and commercial sectors in Japan, and rise in infrastructural construction in Tokyo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan windows and doors market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, and plastic. In 2018, the wood segment accounted for around 43% of the total windows market revenue, owing to the high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals, often preferred in the commercial sector. The plastic segment is expected to witness increased usage in light commercial and institutional applications, registering the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Advancements by market players, rise in residential & nonresidential construction activities, and surge in home remodeling expenditure foster the market growth. However, high cost of eco-friendly products is projected to hinder the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in Japan, rise in consumer spending on home improvement, and growth in new construction activities are expected to provide opportunities for market development.

Increase in residential & non-residential construction and surge in home remodeling & renovation expenditures drive the windows and doors market growth. In addition, surge in construction spending in countries such as India, Germany, Japan, and the U.S. boosts the growth of the market. For instance, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the spending on construction has increased by nearly 9.3% from November 2020 to November 2021.

windows and doors market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in investment in various end-user industries such as residential and non-residential construction. A number of players have expanded their business globally, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global windows and doors market

windows and doors market is segmented on the basis of product, material, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into windows and doors. The windows segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on material, the market is divided into wood, metal, and plastic. The metal segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on mechanism, the market is divided into swinging, sliding, folding, revolving, and others. The sliding segment dominated the market in 2020. Based on end user, the market is divided into residential and non-residential. The residential segment dominated the market in 2020.

Key players :

Anderson Corporation

Atrium Corporation,

Horton Automatics

JELD-WEN Inc

Lixil Group Corporation

Marvin Windows and Doors

Inc., MI Windows and Doors

Masco Corporation

Pella Corporation

YKK Corporation.

