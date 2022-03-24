SB1041 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24
WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to amend 66.0104 (2) (e) 1m., 66.0104 (2) (e) 2. a., 66.0104 (2) (e) 2. am. and 704.05 (2); and to create 66.0602 (2m) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: rental property inspection requirements. (FE)
Status: S - Housing, Commerce and Trade
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/24/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Sen.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|895
