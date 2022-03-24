SB1101 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24
WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 71.07 (4p), 71.10 (4) (ft), 71.28 (4p), 71.30 (3) (dc), 71.47 (4p) and 71.49 (1) (dc) of the statutes; Relating to: a pediatric cancer research tax credit. (FE)
Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/24/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Sen.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|895
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb1101