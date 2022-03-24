Submit Release
SB1104 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to repeal 121.905 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 121.07 (8) and 121.905 (1) (a); to amend 20.155 (3) (r), 20.155 (3) (rm), 20.255 (2) (ac), 66.0422 (2) (c), 66.0422 (3d) (intro.), 66.0422 (3d) (a), 66.0422 (3d) (b), 66.0422 (3d) (c), 66.0422 (3m) (b), 66.0422 (3m) (c), 79.10 (4), 79.10 (5m), 79.14, 79.15, 100.20 (1v), 100.20 (5), 100.20 (6), 121.004 (7) (c) 1. a., 121.004 (7) (c) 2., 121.07 (6) (d), 121.105 (1), 121.105 (2) (am) 1., 121.105 (2) (am) 2. (intro.), 121.90 (2) (am) 1., 121.905 (3) (c) 6., 121.91 (2m) (i) (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (r) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 1. b., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. (intro.), 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. a., 121.91 (2m) (s) 2. b., 121.91 (2m) (t) 1. (intro.), 165.25 (4) (ar), 196.218 (5) (a) 10., 196.504 (2) (a), 196.504 (2) (b) and 196.504 (2) (c); and to create 20.155 (1) (a), 20.155 (3) (a), 20.255 (2) (ag), 20.285 (1) (cm), 20.292 (1) (b), 20.437 (2) (eg), 36.27 (3t), 38.24 (6m), 49.168, 49.175 (1) (x), 66.0422 (1) (cg), 66.0422 (1) (cr), 100.2091, 100.2092, 100.2093, 121.07 (8) (a), 121.07 (8) (b), 121.10, 121.105 (5), 121.136 (3), 121.15 (3m), 121.905 (3) (c) 9., 121.91 (2m) (k), 121.91 (2m) (L), 121.91 (4) (om), 182.0172, 196.504 (1) (ac) 4., 196.504 (2g), 196.504 (2r) and 227.01 (13) (yn) of the statutes; Relating to: broadband expansion grants; assistance for paying for Internet service; regulations of broadband service; electric providers using easements to provide broadband; municipal broadband service; counting pupils for state school aid purposes; calculating the amount to be appropriated for state general school aid; school aid factors; special adjustment aids; hold harmless aid; per pupil aid; school district revenue limits; the first dollar and school levy property tax credits; creating a one-year fee remission program to cover tuition and fees for resident students enrolled in technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year campuses; granting rule-making authority; making an appropriation; and providing a penalty. (FE)

SB1104 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24

