Hackney Publications Recognizes Cadwalader as a Leader in the Sports Law Field in Its Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List

Among the firm's clients are NASCAR, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and numerous collegiate sports programs.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal serves as a resource for those in need of experienced and capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
Cadwalader’s sports industry practice is led by partners Todd Blanche, Helen Maher and Anne Tompkins
Among its clients are NASCAR, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and numerous collegiate sports programs.
“Firms like Cadwalader stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
The firm is especially adept in the following sports law niches: enforcement and compliance investigations, antitrust matters, intellectual property disputes, employment and compensation arrangements, and municipal finance and securitization transactions.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
