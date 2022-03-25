DHHL News Release: Temporary Water Shut Off of Hoʻolehua Water System

(Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Goodfellow Brothers, will conduct improvements to a main water line of the Hoʻolehua Water System on Molokaʻi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

As part of these improvement, water service is scheduled to be shut off from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the areas of the Meyers properties, 1778 Kalae Highway, Department of Water Supply, and Molokaʻi Ranch.

Residents in Kalamʻula are advised to conserve water. Upon reactivation, customers may experience low water pressure until the system is fully pressurized. Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of DHHL’s $37 million capital improvement project aimed at improving Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

DHHL maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

