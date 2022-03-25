Taryn Hipwell Leads Mentoring Girls Design Tomorrow Sustainable Fashion Venture
Taryn Hipwell leads a fashion mentoring program for girls who love to create eco-friendly, and sustaninable fashion that makes a positive impact.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Our meaningful collaboration prepares talented girls for life. Any dad or mom can rest assure that their daughter is being led and taught by an expert in fashion, passion driven and sweet as can be...I am grateful for Taryn and look forward to the transformations that will soon occur!"
How Girls Will Learn to Make a Positive Impact with Fashion
Taryn Hipwell will lead Tee Mentorship Program; an individualized sustainable fashion intensive mentorship program for teen girls that will encourage them to answer the question “What’s in my tee?” The mentorship focuses on Passion + Purpose + Play covering week by week how to design a sustainable and ethically made t-shirt as well as what to source, how to get it made, who to target, how to market, and the importance of brand recognition. The program will encourage teen girls how to create a stylish self-expressed, healthy, value-centered t-shirt, how to illustrate a sports wear/clothing line, and learn how to launch a product online.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Taryn and I met 10 years ago (in 2012, we did a transformational high purpose training program together), we sat in her living room talking for hours about how to create a meaningful venture for fashion minded girls...I had all the passion, and none of the skill. It took me 10 years to catch up to Taryn. And I did so by creating my own community programs/services for kids (and moms), mentoring 100's of people; and hosting the sweetest parties too. Every life experience was an opportunity to learn about myself, and how I can bring forth change thru fun fulfilling and sweet moments. Want to learn more and meet? Then, attend my next party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today and Party for Good!"
About
Taryn leads mentoring fashion program for Girls Design Tomorrow Venture. The meaningful program is for talented girls who love to create positive impact eco friendly and sustainable fashion companies (coming this Summer 2022). Passionately Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Taryn Hipwell is the Founder of Beyond the Label, the Author of How to Shop for Shi(f)t, a thought leader, and consumer engagement specialist in the realm of sustainable fashion. Beyond the Label (BtL) started as a partnership with TEDxLA to educate Angelenos about the true health, social, and environmental cost of their fashion purchases. BtL is now a mentorship and consulting organization that addresses the question “What’s in my tee?” to encourage shoppers and designers to consider what their T-shirt is made of, is it healthy to wear, and how their purchases affect the world, the workers, and themselves. To learn more visit www.labeyondthelabel.com
Taryn has taught and spoken about sustainability, transparency, circularity, diversity, and ethics around the world including the Middle East Youth Expo in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Namanuga School in Lusaka, Zambia, the Green School in Bali, Indonesia and at NYU, FIT, CSU, USF, UCLA, Parsons, Pepperdine, Loyola Law, the Younga global youth forum, and Sourcing @ MAGIC. Taryn taught Sustainability and the Fashion Industry at FIDM for 8 years. She has partnered with The City of Santa Monica, Sustainable Works, and SMC to educate Santa Monicans at the 1st & 2nd Annual Beyond the Label Show + Tell fashion shows and speaker events. She has also been on the advisory boards for Fashion Revolution, the UN Women in LA, and the Infinite Flow – a Wheelchair Dance Company. She is on the advisory board for Santa Monica College – Fashion Department. Taryn is committed to producing fun, authentic, bold projects, content, and events that shatter stereotypes, shift perceptions, and change lives. To learn more visit www.tarynhipwell.com
