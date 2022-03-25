Submit Release
Taryn Hipwell Leads Mentoring Girls Design Tomorrow Sustainable Fashion Venture

Taryn Hipwell leads mentoring for Girls Design Tomorrow; passion driven ventures that teach girls to create eco-friendly and sustainable fashion companies that make a positive impact #tarynhipwell #beyondthelabel www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

A passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies launching Summer 2022 #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Beyond the Label (BtL) started as a partnership with TEDxLA to educate Angelenos about the true health, social, and environmental cost of their fashion purchases. “What’s in my tee?” www.labeyondthelabel.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good and Taryn Hipwell collaborate to create a passion driven program; that teaches girls to create a positive impact company.

So grateful to have Taryn Hipwell, The Sweetest Mentor Ever, lead Girls Design Tomorrow!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and funding; meaningful creative gigs, passion driven mentoring ventures, and sweet work programs for talented kids.

Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, and Taryn Hipwell are collaborating to create Girls Design Tomorrow.

Taryn Hipwell leads a fashion mentoring program for girls who love to create eco-friendly, and sustaninable fashion that makes a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Our meaningful collaboration prepares talented girls for life. Any dad or mom can rest assure that their daughter is being led and taught by an expert in fashion, passion driven and sweet as can be...I am grateful for Taryn and look forward to the transformations that will soon occur!"

How Girls Will Learn to Make a Positive Impact with Fashion

Taryn Hipwell will lead Tee Mentorship Program; an individualized sustainable fashion intensive mentorship program for teen girls that will encourage them to answer the question “What’s in my tee?” The mentorship focuses on Passion + Purpose + Play covering week by week how to design a sustainable and ethically made t-shirt as well as what to source, how to get it made, who to target, how to market, and the importance of brand recognition. The program will encourage teen girls how to create a stylish self-expressed, healthy, value-centered t-shirt, how to illustrate a sports wear/clothing line, and learn how to launch a product online.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Taryn and I met 10 years ago (in 2012, we did a transformational high purpose training program together), we sat in her living room talking for hours about how to create a meaningful venture for fashion minded girls...I had all the passion, and none of the skill. It took me 10 years to catch up to Taryn. And I did so by creating my own community programs/services for kids (and moms), mentoring 100's of people; and hosting the sweetest parties too. Every life experience was an opportunity to learn about myself, and how I can bring forth change thru fun fulfilling and sweet moments. Want to learn more and meet? Then, attend my next party; A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today and Party for Good!"

About

Taryn leads mentoring fashion program for Girls Design Tomorrow Venture. The meaningful program is for talented girls who love to create positive impact eco friendly and sustainable fashion companies (coming this Summer 2022). Passionately Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Taryn Hipwell is the Founder of Beyond the Label, the Author of How to Shop for Shi(f)t, a thought leader, and consumer engagement specialist in the realm of sustainable fashion. Beyond the Label (BtL) started as a partnership with TEDxLA to educate Angelenos about the true health, social, and environmental cost of their fashion purchases. BtL is now a mentorship and consulting organization that addresses the question “What’s in my tee?” to encourage shoppers and designers to consider what their T-shirt is made of, is it healthy to wear, and how their purchases affect the world, the workers, and themselves. To learn more visit www.labeyondthelabel.com

Taryn has taught and spoken about sustainability, transparency, circularity, diversity, and ethics around the world including the Middle East Youth Expo in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Namanuga School in Lusaka, Zambia, the Green School in Bali, Indonesia and at NYU, FIT, CSU, USF, UCLA, Parsons, Pepperdine, Loyola Law, the Younga global youth forum, and Sourcing @ MAGIC. Taryn taught Sustainability and the Fashion Industry at FIDM for 8 years. She has partnered with The City of Santa Monica, Sustainable Works, and SMC to educate Santa Monicans at the 1st & 2nd Annual Beyond the Label Show + Tell fashion shows and speaker events. She has also been on the advisory boards for Fashion Revolution, the UN Women in LA, and the Infinite Flow – a Wheelchair Dance Company. She is on the advisory board for Santa Monica College – Fashion Department. Taryn is committed to producing fun, authentic, bold projects, content, and events that shatter stereotypes, shift perceptions, and change lives. To learn more visit www.tarynhipwell.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. To learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job, Kickass, and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival). To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com

