Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community Conference Series 2022 Dates and Locations Announced

Canada's Rural & Remote Broadband Community

Save the Dates for the CRRBC conference series!

The events provide the opportunity for all of us that are passionate about rural and remote broadband solutions to expand our knowledge and share our stories.”
— Amedeo Bernardi
GEORGINA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the Dates for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community (CRRBC) conference series! We are excited to announce that we are planning three IN-PERSON events for 2022:

September 7-9, 2022: Sutton Arena, Georgina, Ontario

September 18-20, 2022: Fredericton Convention Centre, Fredericton, New Brunswick

November 1-3, 2022: Banff Park Lodge, Banff, Alberta

ABOUT CRRBC:
Founded in 2019, the CRRBC conference series continues to be a tremendous opportunity for information sharing between community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and all levels of government.

“The pandemic fundamentally changed our expectations for connectivity anywhere in Canada. It essentially helped turn the tide and has underscored that reliable, affordable and ubiquitous connectivity is an essential public good as opposed to just a consumer good,” stated CRRBC founder, Amedeo Bernardi. “The events provide the opportunity for all of us that are passionate about rural and remote broadband solutions to expand our knowledge and share our stories.”

“We are proud of our ongoing support of Canada’s Rural and Remote Broadband Community conference events,” said Jason Presement, Regional Vice President, Sales – Canada and CALA at Calix. “Rural broadband is an established passion of ours and supporting CRRBC is an important way we are working to bridge the digital divide. Calix has enabled over 100 communities in Canada to benefit from the social, economic, capacity building and economic development advantages provided by high-speed broadband networks. We are excited to share our experience with attendees of this conference.”

Who should attend? This conference is essential for anyone looking to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders, and explore options to collaborate to find effective solutions.

Registration will open soon. Each event will begin with a welcome reception on the first evening, followed by two days of information sharing.

Please click here for conference updates.

For more information, or if you wish to be a sponsor, please contact Amedeo Bernardi at amedeo@greenhexagon.ca

Amedeo Bernardi
Green Hexagon Inc.
+1 705-845-1005
amedeo@greenhexagon.ca
