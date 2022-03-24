Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of the European Council Charles Michel

CANADA, March 24 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, ahead of the G7 meeting in Brussels.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Michel strongly condemned Russia’s aggression against the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine, and praised the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people. The two leaders discussed the next steps to support Ukraine while building on the strong unity between partners and allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the European Union, and the G7.

The Prime Minister and President discussed further collaboration to address global challenges related to energy and food security. They agreed to continue coordinating closely to bring an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war and restore peace and freedom to Ukraine.