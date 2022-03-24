Submit Release
New Book Helps Believers Understand the Many Facets of Death

We can't escape death but we can have the assurance of going to a better place when it happens.

Rondinone pens guide teaching readers that there’s one paramount decision each of us should make before our time is over on this earth.

Why does God heal some and not others?”
BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the pages of James J. Rondinone’s new book, The Facets of Death ($7.99, paperback, 979-8-4256-9363-1; $1.99, e-book, ASIN B09TQ61M37), some questions about death will be discussed, such as “What might cause God to intervene and prevent someone from certain death”; or “Why does God choose to heal certain individuals from life-threatening illness and not others?” or “If someone dies unexpectedly is this attributed because of sin in their life?”

With stories and articles, Rondinone will bring the readers answers to the following questions. What is the meaning of life? Why are we really here on the earth?

Ultimately, readers will learn about the essential decision concerning their departure from this earth. And it’s whether they will … ?

About: James J. Rondinone is a retired high school mathematics teacher in Block Island, Rhode Island. He graduated from a small Bible college in Massachusetts in 1982 as the valedictorian (summa cum laude) in Christian Leadership. Rondinone lives on Block Island with his wife and dog. They have three children, all of whom graduated from the Block Island school and are now working in various occupations on the mainland. This is the author’s ninth book.

Retailers may order The Facets of Death directly through Amazon.com. Any of his other books can be purchased on the author’s website at https://bit.ly/3L9x97m.

JAMES J RONDINONE
JAMES RONDINONE PUBLICATIONS
+1 401-999-7277
rondolord@hotmail.com

