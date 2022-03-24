Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Two Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Timothy P. Matas of Columbus and Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert R. Steinke.