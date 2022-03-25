MASU BRAKES ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN TECHNICAL CENTER
Masu Brakes purchases 35,000 square foot building in Plymouth, MI to open a North American Technical Center. Tech Center to begin operations later this year.
MASU’s establishment of a US branch and investment in the North American Technical Center underscores the commitment to our US and North American growth strategy.”PLYMOUTH, MI, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASU Brake Pads Pvt. Ltd, New Delhi, India, announces their expansion into the United States and purchase of a facility in Plymouth, MI. The new MASU Brakes North American Technical Center capabilities will include climate controlled, NVH dyno testing and prototype pad production. These resources will facilitate agile support for their customers. Work is already underway at the new building located at Beck Rd. and M-14. It is estimated to start limited operations Q3 2022.
“MASU’s establishment of a US branch and investment in a US Research and Development hub underscores our commitment to our US and North American growth strategy. This Technical Center is strategically located to boost collaboration with our US partners by further enabling rapid product development in step with our customers. The connecting of our industry leading engineering efforts in India, North America and Europe highlights our company’s global presence and diversity.” Earl Gesch, Vice President North America, said.
“I am incredibly excited to bring this exceptional new resource to our U.S. customers. MASU has proven technical solutions today from our experienced staff in India. We will be complementing this expertise with state of the art, local capabilities to support our customers in the most efficient way.” Sarah Olson, Director of Engineering.
MASU Brakes is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing of disc brake pads and drum brake linings for light and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1982, MASU has expanded globally to provide a full portfolio of friction products to OEM and aftermarket customers. MASU has offices in India, Europe and the USA employing over 1,500 people. MASU friction products are sold in over 55 countries today. For further information please visit www.masubrakes.com.
