Statement from Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 24, 2022

“Last night, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted. I am currently isolating at home, but I am continuing to work remotely.

“I continue to encourage all Montgomery County residents to take the necessary steps to stay as safe and as healthy as possible. If you haven’t already done so, please get vaccinated and boosted to help protect yourself, your family and our community against COVID-19.”