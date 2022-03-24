Route 82 South (1st Avenue) Lane Closure Monday for Digital Message Sign Repair in City of Coatesville

King of Prussia, PA – A right lane and shoulder closure will be in place on southbound Route 82 (1st Avenue) just south of the Route 340 (Kings Highway) Interchange in the City of Coatesville, Chester County on Monday, March 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for Digital Message Sign (DMS) installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a project to repair or install ITS improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

