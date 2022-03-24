Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Northbound Route 28 Long-term Closure Begins Monday in Aspinwall

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday morning, March 28 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from the Highland Park Bridge to northbound Route 28 will close to traffic around-the-clock through late June. Crews will conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, sound wall construction, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28

From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall

Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28

End detour

Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28

From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28

Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler

Turn left onto Kittanning Street

Turn right onto Crescent Street

Turn right onto Grant Avenue

Turn right onto southbound Route 8

Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning

Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #