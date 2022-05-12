Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Georgia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If Before 1982 The Veteran Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer in Georgia and who prior to 1982 had exposure to asbestos in the navy to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in Georgia and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this in Georgia might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes.

The Advocate says, "We are the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans or people who have recently developed lung cancer and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work and we want people like this to get compensated. If the person-we have just described sounds like your husband or dad and their lung cancer diagnosis is no more than 12 months old-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be substantial compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important note: "For a person to get compensated who now has lung cancer and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982-it is vital they be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Georgia US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Athens, Macon or anywhere in Georgia. https://Georgia.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Georgia include US Navy Veterans, workers at Maxwell Air Force Base or Fort Rucker, workers at one of Georgia’s 8 power plants, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https:// USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.