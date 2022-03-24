Submit Release
Upcoming Lane & Ramp Restrictions Planned on I-515 (US 95) Through Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – As a part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s I-515 Viaduct Rehab Project, the following traffic restrictions will be in place next week. In addition, below are details on current and upcoming long-term street and ramp closures.

Thursday, March 24

  • I-515 NB reduced to one lane, Eastern Ave to I-15, 11pm-6am 
  • I-515 SB reduced to one lane, I-15 to Eastern Ave, 11:59pm-5am 
  • I-515 NB reduced to 2 lanes, Twain to Boulder Hwy, 9pm-6am 

Sunday, March 27

  • Eastern Ave NB on-ramp to I-515 closed, 9pm-6am
  • I-515 NB at Eastern Ave reduced to one lane, 11pm-6am

Nightly: Monday, March 28 through Thursday night, March 31

  • I-515 NB, Eastern to I-15, reduced to one lane, 11pm-6am
  • I-515 SB, I-15 to Eastern, reduced to one lane, 11:59pm-5am

Ongoing restrictions through the end of March

  • Desert Inn Rd, Eastern Ave, and Maryland Pkwy under I-515 are both reduced to 2 lanes in each direction.
  • Main St under I-515 is reduced to one lane in each direction

Sunday, April 10

  • I-515 NB off-ramp to Boulder Highway closed, 9pm-6am

Upcoming long-term ramp closure

  • The I-515 SB off-ramp to Eastern Ave will be closed starting April 17 for 5 weeks.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

###

