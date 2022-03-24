Overnight Closures of Southbound I-15 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Southbound I-15 will be closed at Tropical Pkwy each night from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning, beginning Sunday, March 27 and ending Friday, April 1. Traffic will be detoured onto the Tropical/CC215 Westbound ramp to Lamb Boulevard. The closure is needed for continued flyover construction in the I-15/215 interchange in North Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

