Things are Hoppin’ in Kansas City’s West Bottoms
Kansas City's Historic West Bottoms District hosts Bunnies in the Bottoms themed event with their First Friday Weekend activities.
Bunnies in the Bottoms event is always a crowd-pleaser. The nice weather and energy in the Bottoms, plus our Easter Rabbit making the rounds, creates memorable moments and shopping fun.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring breezes and the sense of renewal bring out the bustle of shoppers walking from store to store throughout the 13 historic blocks of Kansas City’s West Bottoms. April’s Bunnies in the Bottoms weekend event, April 1-3, will include festivities around bunnies, a shopper egg hunt, and Easter themes. Photo opportunities include bunnies bouncing into the pictures while stores will stylishly present pastels and Easter décor to put ‘every bunny’ in a festive mood.
An egg hunt tailored to shoppers will lead to some fun surprises, from discounts redeemable in the store that day to prizes. While these surprises add seasonal flair, shoppers will love all the new finds. The West Bottoms is a welcome place for people looking for ways to renew their spaces that best reflect them, like incorporating vintage and antiques to new and upcycled items that they can't find anywhere else.
"Bunnies in the Bottoms event is always a crowd-pleaser," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson, aka Queen of the West Bottoms. "The nice weather and energy in the Bottoms, plus our Easter Rabbit making the rounds, creates memorable moments and shopping fun.”
The 'Festival of the Full Moon' features a theme for inside and outside each month. The First Friday Weekend 2022 themes include Blooms in the Bottoms May 6-8; Brews in the Bottoms Jun 3-5; Boom in the Bottoms July 1-3; Barks in the Bottoms Aug 5-7; BBQ in the Bottoms Sept 2-4; Boo in the Bottoms Oct. 7-9; Blessings in the Bottoms Nov 4-6; Bows in the Bottoms Dec. 2-4, 12/9-11; and 12/16-18.
About the West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District
The West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than thirty stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings have histories from over 130 years ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators and designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with history and patina that cannot be replicated. westbottoms.com
