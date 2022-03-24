Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1600 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:03 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded money. The employee complied. The suspect took the money then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.