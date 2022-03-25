RecruitMilitary Partners with NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.
Tim Best, CEO, RecruitMilitary
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
RecruitMilitary empowers veterans during the military-to-civilian transition with free resources and meaningful career opportunities.
“The military community often faces challenges transitioning into the job market, generally due to a misunderstanding of how military skills translate to civilian job requirements. RecruitMilitary bridges that gap,” said Tim Best, RecruitMilitary CEO, and former U.S. Army Special Operations attack helicopter pilot. “Our partnership with NVBDC MVO Task Force allows us to reach more veterans and demonstrate how their military skills matter in the civilian job market.”
RecruitMilitary connects the nation’s top employers to military job seekers through an infrastructure built specifically for the military community as they navigate the job search process. Their services include contingency recruiting, in-person and virtual career fairs, a job board, employer branding, and a military-centric publication, Search & Employ® magazine. These services are free of charge to the military community.
“RecruitMilitary’s work will be valuable to our other partners and their members,” said retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director. “Many of our partners work directly with transitioning and recently separated military personnel. Letting them know about RecruitMilitary might make that transition smoother.”
The Military and Veteran Organization Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and establish a respected position in the industry supporting veteran business success.
About NVBDC
NVBDC is the original veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a veteran’s status, ownership, and operational control. To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org or call 888-CERTIFIED.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary, the nation’s largest veteran recruiting firm, offers employers access to more than 1.6 million military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting and an online, mobile-friendly job board, virtual and in-person career fairs, and employer branding. RecruitMilitary’s MBA Veterans Network is the nation’s leading military and MBA diversity conference, connecting military veteran students from top MBA programs with employers. To learn more about RecruitMilitary and its participating programs and partnerships, please visit recruitmilitary.com.
Contact retired Lt. Col. Kathy Poynton to learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force by email at kpoynton@nvbdc.org.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn