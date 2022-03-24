Update: Vermont State Police collects 3 tons of body armor for Ukraine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police collects 3 tons of body armor for Ukraine

WILLISTON, Vt. (Thursday, March 24, 2022) — Law enforcement agencies and members of the public have donated about 1,000 body-armor vests and 45 helmets to the Vermont State Police, which coordinated an extensive effort to collect the items and prepare them for shipment to Ukraine.

The donations came from across Vermont and throughout the Northeast and totaled roughly 6,600 pounds — or just over 3 tons. The donations included about 875 soft-armor vests and 125 tactical vests. VSP received donations at all 10 barracks statewide, and then consolidated all the items at the Williston Barracks. The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday, March 24, helped weigh the items and prepare them for shipping to the war zone.

“This is a good use for this equipment, to help protect the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their freedom,” said Capt. Mike Manley, who coordinated the project for the state police. “We’re extremely grateful to our fellow law-enforcement agencies, the people of Vermont, and members of the public from outside our state who stepped up and made generous donations.”

Photographs of the donated body armor are available for media use at this link.

***Update No. 1, 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022***

The Vermont State Police has collected more than 100 body-armor vests donated by law-enforcement agencies and members of the public since announcing the initiative last week. More vests are expected to arrive before the donation deadline of next Wednesday, March 23.

The used and expired vests rated level III or higher still offer protection from gunfire. The Vermont State Police will coordinate sending the donated body armor to military units in Ukraine.

VSP will hold a media availability on the final day of the collection effort. This will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the state police barracks in Williston, 2777 St. George Rd. Please RSVP to state police PIO Adam Silverman by email at adam.silverman@vermont.gov if you plan to attend.

***Initial news release, 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022***

Vermont law enforcement agencies are teaming up to donate used and expired body-armor vests to military units in Ukraine.

Members of the public also may donate any body-armor vests they have, provided the vests have a rating of level III or more, to their nearest Vermont State Police barracks. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 10 barracks statewide until March 23.

After that, the vests will be collected throughout the state and packaged for shipment to Ukraine.

A list of all Vermont State Police barracks can be found online here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/stations.

- 30 -