Mayor Bowser to Showcase New Real Estate, Housing, Business, and Workforce Initiatives at Annual March Madness

(Washington, DC) On Friday, March 25, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development will host March Madness, a showcase of new real estate, housing, business, and workforce support initiatives. Mayor Bowser and District leaders will reveal new and upcoming projects soon to be available to DC’s development community and local businesses.

When:

Friday, March 25, at 11 am Mayor Bowser will deliver remarks at 11:45 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Andrew Dunkleman, Head of Impact & Insights, Google.org Jason Lody, Chief Executive Officer, Community College Preparatory Public Charter School Administration Officials

Where:

International Trade Center - Atrium Hall 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW *Closest Metro: Federal Triangle Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: 14th & D Street NW*

 

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].  Businesses interested in attending the event can register here.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the DC Build Back Better Infrastructure Task Force event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

