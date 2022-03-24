Submit Release
Loco Gringo Joins The Sennheiser Artist Roster

In 2020 Loco Gringo Streamed the double album release of Solitario which has been streamed over 1 Million times”
BRIGHTON, MI, US, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Records is pleased to announce that Loco Gringo is added to the Sennheiser artist roster. This endorsement comes after the success of Loco Gringo’s 2020 double album release “Solitario” which has been streamed over 1 million times worldwide and the announcement of the EP “Curious Frequencies - A Live Session” scheduled for release on Friday, April 1st 2022.

“The microphone is the key forgotten ingredient in the signal chain, and the Sennheiser line of microphones provide every tool needed to create an ideal guitar tone” stated Loco Gringo. “Sennheiser equipment has been vital to some of the greatest recordings and performances in existence and all I used on the Curious Frequencies EP was Sennheiser.” commented the artist.

Loco Gringo will be performing all throughout the remainder of 2022 and all of the artists’ announcements, performance schedule and social media presence can be accessed at
https://linktr.ee/locogringo
Please submit all inquiries to the Kinetic Records Facebook page at:
https://www.facebook.com/kineticrecordsinc

