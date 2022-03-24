Press Releases

03/24/2022

Governor Lamont Signs Emergency Legislation Suspending Connecticut’s Excise Tax on Gas From April 1 to June 30

Legislation Also Suspends Bus Fares and Creates a One-Week Sales Tax Holiday on Clothes in April

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed emergency bipartisan legislation (House Bill 5501) suspending Connecticut’s excise tax on gasoline from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022. In addition, the legislation suspends fares on public buses statewide during that same period, and it creates a one-week sales tax holiday on clothing and footwear under $100 from April 10, 2022, to April 16, 2022.

The state’s excise tax on gasoline is 25 cents per gallon. The legislation includes language asserting that failure by retailers to reduce the per-gallon price of gasoline by this amount during the suspension period will be considered an “unfair or deceptive trade practice.”

The legislation was approved in the House and the Senate with unanimous support by lawmakers.

Governor Lamont said, “With this bipartisan action, we are taking steps to provide some relief to consumers as they face rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state. Connecticut is in a stronger fiscal position than ever before, and I am determined to use every tool available to provide relief for our residents. I am appreciative that legislative leaders from both parties successfully worked with my office to get this done, and I think these actions are a good indicator that in the coming weeks we will be able to once again come to a bipartisan agreement to provide more tax relief to the people of Connecticut.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Our administration is acting today to provide immediate relief to Connecticut consumers who are paying higher prices at the gas pump as the result of the crisis in Ukraine and international inflation. Putting more money back in consumers’ pockets will help alleviate some of the strain families are experiencing as we emerge from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said, “Today’s legislation will provide genuine, tangible financial relief for Connecticut residents. The gas tax holiday will help drivers as all Americans struggle with the ‘Putin Price Hike.’ Furthermore, free bus transportation and the additional sales tax holiday this April will benefit everyone, but especially low and moderate-income people. We know that every kind of relief is significant in these inflationary times, and we will continue to work to protect consumers and advocate for policies that reduce the tax burden for middle and working-class families.”

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford, Monroe, Seymour, Shelton) said, “Two weeks ago, Connecticut Republicans called for suspending the gas tax. Today, lawmakers came together in a bipartisan vote to deliver tax relief to all Connecticut families. This is an important first step in providing needed relief to working and middle-class families to combat the crushing impact of inflation. But our work is far from done. We must continue working together to make Connecticut more affordable across the board. From health care costs to taxes, Connecticut families need relief.”

Speaker of the House Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said, “Years of responsible fiscal policy have put us in the position where we can suspend the gas tax until the end of June, add a second sales tax holiday, and provide free bus service. And today is just the first step – taxpayers should stay tuned because there is more relief to come this legislative session.”

House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford, Manchester) said, “The ongoing impact of the pandemic has had global implications that are largely out of our control. But as state lawmakers, we have options at our disposal to address the financial pain Connecticut families are feeling at the pump and in their homes. Today, we acted in a bipartisan way to address some of that pain. I’m proud that we have been able to work together to prioritize the needs of our communities.”

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-Durham, Guilford, North Branford, Wallingford) said, “We can provide instant relief for state motorists with this legislation that was unanimously approved in the House. However, we remain committed to working on sensible, affordable remedies for consumers during this time of runaway inflation. I hope this is just a first step in that direction.”